Khartoum — The Independent National Committee for the Investigation into Violations of the June, 3 2019, before the Army the General Command, held an emergency meeting, Sunday in which it reviewed the details of its work the previous stage.

The committee concluded that the hearing stage should be extended for a period of more seven days, starting from January, 13th.

The committee will continue its work in hearing to the witnesses, as a continuation of the past stage.