Sudan: Investigation Committee Extends Period for Hearing Witnesses for More Seven Days

Khartoum — The independent committee for investigation in the violations committed on June 3rd, 2019 before the General Command has decided to extend the period for hearing testimonies of witnesses to more seven days, to begin as of Jan. 13.

The committee held on Sunday noon an emergency meeting at which reviewed details of its performance in the past stage.

The committee affirmed it is convinced on the importance of extending the period for hearing witnesses for more seven days.

The investigation committee, which was formed in accordance with the Prime Minister's decision 63/2019, has thanked all the parties who cooperated with it in the past stage that ended in Jan. 11th, 2020.