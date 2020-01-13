Sudan: Dismantling Committee Reveals Attempt to Distort Aims of its Decisions

Khartoum — The committee for dismantling the regime of June 30 has pointed to the existence of attempts to distort the decisions issued by the committee to directions that are different to the goals of these decisions, explaining that the measures taken to seize the accounts of some media organizations were aimed to recovering the people's money and not to target the policies or directions of these institutions.

At a press conference held at the Republican Palace Sunday, member of the committee, Wagdi Salih, stressed that all the decisions taken by the committee were based on information, a large part of which was obtained from the security services, indicating that the decisions are legally stipulated and consistent with the constitutional document.

He said that dossiers of these media institutions at the dismantling committee have been completed before issuing immediate decisions on them, adding that the committee is engaged in completing dossiers of other institutions and receiving the required information, reports and complaints for completing the dossiers and issuing decisions on them.

He affirmed keenness of the committee for dismantling the ousted regime of June 30 to continue carrying out its task to implement the dismantling law.

Salih asserted the committee's readiness to provide any one of the owners of the institutions against which actions are taken to request a copy of the decision at its headquarters in the Legislative Council of Khartoum State, assuring the right of any affected institution to appeal against these decisions to the concerned committee.

He pointed out that the December Revolution was erupted to topple the regime of June 30 and then to dismantle its institutions and facades, adding that the work of the dismantling committee comes in this framework.

He appreciated the response of people to the committee's work, indicating that the information received from citizens will help the committee in its tasks.