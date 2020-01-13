Sudan: Dismantling Committee Reveals Attempt to Distort Aims of its Decisions

12 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The committee for dismantling the regime of June 30 has pointed to the existence of attempts to distort the decisions issued by the committee to directions that are different to the goals of these decisions, explaining that the measures taken to seize the accounts of some media organizations were aimed to recovering the people's money and not to target the policies or directions of these institutions.

At a press conference held at the Republican Palace Sunday, member of the committee, Wagdi Salih, stressed that all the decisions taken by the committee were based on information, a large part of which was obtained from the security services, indicating that the decisions are legally stipulated and consistent with the constitutional document.

He said that dossiers of these media institutions at the dismantling committee have been completed before issuing immediate decisions on them, adding that the committee is engaged in completing dossiers of other institutions and receiving the required information, reports and complaints for completing the dossiers and issuing decisions on them.

He affirmed keenness of the committee for dismantling the ousted regime of June 30 to continue carrying out its task to implement the dismantling law.

Salih asserted the committee's readiness to provide any one of the owners of the institutions against which actions are taken to request a copy of the decision at its headquarters in the Legislative Council of Khartoum State, assuring the right of any affected institution to appeal against these decisions to the concerned committee.

He pointed out that the December Revolution was erupted to topple the regime of June 30 and then to dismantle its institutions and facades, adding that the work of the dismantling committee comes in this framework.

He appreciated the response of people to the committee's work, indicating that the information received from citizens will help the committee in its tasks.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.