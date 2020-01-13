Somalia: Three Teachers Killed By Al-Shabaab in Garissa Kenya in 2.am Raid

3 male Primary school teachers killed, 1 student injured on AlShabaab attack at Kamuthe, Garissa county at around 2am. A communication mast belonging to Safricom was also destroyed during the attack

According to police, the gunmen attacked Kamuthe Resource Centre early Monday morning killing three male teachers.The injured is a child who is reported to have been hit by a stray bullet.

Female teachers and nurses at the institution were reportedly spared after being identified by the suspected militants.

Meanwhile, police are already pursuing the attackers. Last week, they attacked a military camp in Lamu, where 3 Americans were killed.

More to follow