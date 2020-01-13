Somalia: Three Teachers Killed By Al-Shabaab in Garissa Kenya in 2.am Raid

13 January 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

3 male Primary school teachers killed, 1 student injured on AlShabaab attack at Kamuthe, Garissa county at around 2am. A communication mast belonging to Safricom was also destroyed during the attack

According to police, the gunmen attacked Kamuthe Resource Centre early Monday morning killing three male teachers.The injured is a child who is reported to have been hit by a stray bullet.

Female teachers and nurses at the institution were reportedly spared after being identified by the suspected militants.

Meanwhile, police are already pursuing the attackers. Last week, they attacked a military camp in Lamu, where 3 Americans were killed.

More to follow

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
Conflict
East Africa
Terrorism
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.