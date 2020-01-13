Sudan: Information Undersecretary Appreciates Journalists and Information institutions

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of Ministry of Information, Rasheed Saeed has underlined that the government of the revolution respects and appreciates the journalists and the information institution.

Saeed said in a press conference held, Sunday, at the Presidential Palace, by the Committee Assigned to Dismantle the Defunct regime that the journalists played national role in the rev olution through the contribution of the Sudanese Journalists Network, one of the components of the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA).

The Undersecretary indicated that the government's record during the past three months showed its keenness to extend press freedoms, affirming that the government did not interfere or impose a specific idea on the press.

He pointed out that the recent decisions taken against Al-Sudani and Alrai Alam newspapers, Al-Shoroog and Taiba TV Channels, were mainly, for security necessities.

"The Ministry is committed to the principle of consulting the journalists and media professionals in all matters related to press affairs" he added.