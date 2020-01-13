Liberia: A Mail to 'Gbekugbeh' - Tell President George Weah to Stop Bragging

The Editor,
I will publish a 3-page intriguing and insightful analysis on Monday titled "From Coastal Highway To Community Low-way - A Promised Betrayed". But before full publication, READ and SHARE this synopsis.
President George M Weah is bragging about paving a few substandard community roads in Monrovia and its environs. He spent 2 working days just to inspect ongoing community road projects. Wow
Comparatively, President Weah has not even done 3% of what his predecessor did in terms of building roads and bridges. The facts can never lie. Here is a brief research I have done.
A) Major Roads and Bridges Negotiated for, Constructed, Rehabilitated and Paved by ex-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf:
1) 249km Monrovia (Red Light) - Gbarnga-Ganta-Guinea Boarder Road - US$250m
2) 76km Fish Town - Harper Road - US$108m
3) 80.8km Cotton Tree - Buchanan Highway Road - US$33.7m
4) 13.2km Freeport - Red Light Road (Somalia Drive) - US$95m
5) Gbarnga - Salayea - Konia Road (Lofa Highway) - US$40.5m
6) 67km Ganta - Yekepa Road - US$40m
7) Ganta - Zwedru - Harper Road - US$225m
8) 5.36km Neezoe - Parker Paint Road - US$5.4m
9) 93.1 miles of feeder Roads in Bong County - US$2.8m
10) ELWA - Coca Cola Factory Road Expansion - US$11m
11) 63km Vahun Road in Lofa - US$5m
12) 2.8km GSA - Rehab Road - US$3m
13) Jallah Town Road - US$1.5m
14) Tubman Boulevard and Roads in Central Monrovia and Sinkor - US$48.3m
15) 370km feeder roads in Southeastern Liberia - US$21m
16) 24.5km Klay to DC Clarke Road to Bomi County and 51km of community roads in Monrovia and its environs - US$59.6m
17) 56.80km Totota-Piata Road and 22.3km Gboyea-Kankalanata Road - US$886,199.00
18) 86km Robertsfield - Monrovia Highway Pavement
19) Caldwell Road Pavement
20) 5.63km SKD Boulevard Road
21) 1.5 miles Matadi Road
22) Jamaica Road
23) SD Cooper - Coca Cola Factory Road
24) Badnersville - Dixville Road
25) Police Academy Road
26) Marshall Road
27) Duport - Weaver Street Road
28) Gobachop Market Road
29) Momboe Town Road
30) Belle Yallah Road in Gbarpolu Co.
31) Barclayville - Pleebo Highway
32) 300km of Roads in 7 districts in Nimba Co.
B) Major Bridges built by EJS
1) The New Zolu Duma Bridge (Vai Town Bridge) - US$16m
2) Jacob Samuel Milton Bridge (Caldwell Bridge) - US$8.2m
3) Robert Stockton Creek Bridge (Jamaica Road) - Part of US$57m first phase Somalia Drive Road
As usual, my Facebook inbox got flooded on Friday with videos and pictures from ceremonies of President George M. Weah inspecting a few community roads in Monrovia. I guess CDCians and pro-Weah fanatics will leave my inbox after reading this. Tell President Weah to STOP bragging. He isn't even 3% there yet.
But Monday, I will publish a power-packed analysis and provide more details, including authentic sources, of over 60 major roads including bridges built by ex-President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. President Weah is yet too far. The construction of a few "pro-poor community roads" must not be political. STOP it, GMW. Even his signature project (Doe Community Road) which is just 2.7km (1.5 miles) costs less than US$2m.
Beyond this end, I thought they promised "Coastal Highway"? It is sad to be bragging about "Community Low-way" after 2 years in power. Caution GMW to separate politics from road construction. Tell President Weah to STOP bragging. He isn't there yet. He has not even started crawling. I see all of you on Monday.
Wishing all of you a blissful weekend. I really miss Liberia. But will be back soon.
Martin K. N. Kollie