Liberia: A Mail to 'Gbekugbeh' - Tell President George Weah to Stop Bragging

I will publish a 3-page intriguing and insightful analysis on Monday titled "From Coastal Highway To Community Low-way - A Promised Betrayed". But before full publication, READ and SHARE this synopsis.

President George M Weah is bragging about paving a few substandard community roads in Monrovia and its environs. He spent 2 working days just to inspect ongoing community road projects. Wow

Comparatively, President Weah has not even done 3% of what his predecessor did in terms of building roads and bridges. The facts can never lie. Here is a brief research I have done.

A) Major Roads and Bridges Negotiated for, Constructed, Rehabilitated and Paved by ex-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf:

1) 249km Monrovia (Red Light) - Gbarnga-Ganta-Guinea Boarder Road - US$250m

2) 76km Fish Town - Harper Road - US$108m

3) 80.8km Cotton Tree - Buchanan Highway Road - US$33.7m

4) 13.2km Freeport - Red Light Road (Somalia Drive) - US$95m

5) Gbarnga - Salayea - Konia Road (Lofa Highway) - US$40.5m

6) 67km Ganta - Yekepa Road - US$40m

7) Ganta - Zwedru - Harper Road - US$225m

8) 5.36km Neezoe - Parker Paint Road - US$5.4m

9) 93.1 miles of feeder Roads in Bong County - US$2.8m

10) ELWA - Coca Cola Factory Road Expansion - US$11m

11) 63km Vahun Road in Lofa - US$5m

12) 2.8km GSA - Rehab Road - US$3m

13) Jallah Town Road - US$1.5m

14) Tubman Boulevard and Roads in Central Monrovia and Sinkor - US$48.3m

15) 370km feeder roads in Southeastern Liberia - US$21m

16) 24.5km Klay to DC Clarke Road to Bomi County and 51km of community roads in Monrovia and its environs - US$59.6m

17) 56.80km Totota-Piata Road and 22.3km Gboyea-Kankalanata Road - US$886,199.00

18) 86km Robertsfield - Monrovia Highway Pavement

19) Caldwell Road Pavement

20) 5.63km SKD Boulevard Road

21) 1.5 miles Matadi Road

22) Jamaica Road

23) SD Cooper - Coca Cola Factory Road

24) Badnersville - Dixville Road

25) Police Academy Road

26) Marshall Road

27) Duport - Weaver Street Road

28) Gobachop Market Road

29) Momboe Town Road

30) Belle Yallah Road in Gbarpolu Co.

31) Barclayville - Pleebo Highway

32) 300km of Roads in 7 districts in Nimba Co.

B) Major Bridges built by EJS

1) The New Zolu Duma Bridge (Vai Town Bridge) - US$16m

2) Jacob Samuel Milton Bridge (Caldwell Bridge) - US$8.2m

3) Robert Stockton Creek Bridge (Jamaica Road) - Part of US$57m first phase Somalia Drive Road

As usual, my Facebook inbox got flooded on Friday with videos and pictures from ceremonies of President George M. Weah inspecting a few community roads in Monrovia. I guess CDCians and pro-Weah fanatics will leave my inbox after reading this. Tell President Weah to STOP bragging. He isn't even 3% there yet.

But Monday, I will publish a power-packed analysis and provide more details, including authentic sources, of over 60 major roads including bridges built by ex-President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. President Weah is yet too far. The construction of a few "pro-poor community roads" must not be political. STOP it, GMW. Even his signature project (Doe Community Road) which is just 2.7km (1.5 miles) costs less than US$2m.

Beyond this end, I thought they promised "Coastal Highway"? It is sad to be bragging about "Community Low-way" after 2 years in power. Caution GMW to separate politics from road construction. Tell President Weah to STOP bragging. He isn't there yet. He has not even started crawling. I see all of you on Monday.

Wishing all of you a blissful weekend. I really miss Liberia. But will be back soon.

Martin K. N. Kollie