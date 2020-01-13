Liberia: Kumba Foundation Donates School Items to Six Schools in Liberia

13 January 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — An American-Liberian non-profit organization, The Kumba Foundation, has given a total of 530 school items comprising of reading books, backpacks, copybooks, pens, pencils, amongst others, to six schools in Montserrado County.

Princess Guwor, Chief Executive officer and founder of the charity, said the items will help create a conducive atmosphere for learning purposes, especially for financially challenged families.

"Our focus is to ensure that the youth of Liberia are educated and become successful. We want to ensure that the youth are provided the opportunity to access education and school materials," Madam Guwor said.

Ms Guwor asserted that giving back to humility has been her calling since growing up as a kid in the USA.

The Kumba Foundation boss wants for every Liberian youth to be given an opportunity to learn and contribute to the development of the country.

Ms Guwor said her nonprofit organization has been running for over a year and has been working directly with the youthful population of Liberia.

Princess Guwor said the organization's aim is to help parents by putting smiles on kids' faces becasue young people remain the future leaders of the country.

"Our focus is to ensure that the youth of Liberia are educated and become successful. We want to ensure that the youth are provided the opportunity to access education and school materials," Madam Guwor said.

Guwor, who spent over 18 years in the United States before returning to Liberia early this year, said the foundation will continue to provide the necessary school materials while working with others in the sector to create an enabling environment that supports good learning conditions in the country.

Ms Guwor disclosed that the donation is valued over US$7,000, emphasizing that it is important in transforming society of the younger generation.

She continued: "I want the students to be focused and know also that someone cares for them. We know this is small but it's our plan for increasing the donation moving forward. I know with support from different organizations, the students will do well."

According to Princess Guwor, schools that benefited from the Foundations' donation in 2019 during the festive seasons were Calvary Orphanage Mission Barnersville Township, Montserrado CTY; Keenan Institute in Grassfield, Gardnersville; Praise foundation Academy, Tomorrow's people foundation, Christ Brazen Academy (CBA) and Malachi Elementary School.

For their part, authorities of the schools thanked The Kumba Foundation for what they termed as a "timely donation" and encouraged the Foundation for more of such donation; something they say will attract kids to getting academic education.

The schools' authorities called on Liberians both home and abroad to venture in such workings as it will help support the educational sector of the state.

For Ms Guwor, it's disappointing seeing children of school-going age to be selling in the streets and becoming bread winners for their families.

She, however, called on the Government for early childhood programs that will remove kids and young people out of the streets.

"Childhood education is very essential and must be given some attention for Liberia's development. We have to find programs for the kids instead of selling in the streets," said Guwor.

"I have been working in the education sector in the United States for years and I believe in education, especially for young people. I know education is very important for any society. I was born in Liberia but got my education in the United States and my plan now is to give back to my country."

The Kumba Foundation is a non-political organization established under the laws of the United States of America involved with humanitarian, educational and development activities in Liberia.

The foundation plans to extend its initiative to other parts of the world.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.