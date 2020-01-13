Liberia: 'LPMC Provided Many Employment in Agriculture Sector'

-- LCC acting president Collins asserts

Since the dissolution of the Liberia Produce Marketing Corporation (LPMC) in 2015, the agricultural sector in the country has been faced with so much unemployment, therefore, the acting president of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC), Mr. Charles Collins, Sr., is now asking the government for the re-establishment of the sector.

Mr. Collins said, if the country will regain its prewar status with the LMPC becoming employment hub for the country, it means that the country should once more concentrate on the re-establishment of the entity.

It can be recalled that on June 4, 2015, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf requested the National Legislature to dissolve the LPMC, which was among several state-owned Enterprises that its viability and functionality was not in the interest of the Liberian people to continue to support non-functional entity with public resources, which the lawmaker agreed with a bill to do so.

However, Mr. Collins said, whatever the reason was, the LMPC needs to be re-established.

Mr. Collins said: "To help us begin to create high employment for our people, mainly in the agriculture sector, we must begin to once again look at why the LPMC was established."

He indicated that small and medium-term farmers must again be encouraged to begin producing various agriculture products that would be again sold by the LPMC, if again were to be re-established.

According to him, sixty percent of their products must be purchased by the LPMC for sale abroad, and the other 40 percent remain for sale on the local market, though, his recommendation yet to be honor by the government.

Mr. Collins made these remarks on Friday, January 10, 2020, at program marking the celebration of the hundredth (100th) anniversary of the International Labour Organization (ILO) organized by the Ministry of Labour.

The LCC acting president further said that the government must seek loans from international finance institutions abroad, to help LPMC to purchase from the local farmers.

LPMC, he said, must be responsible to find the requisite markets abroad for sale of those products.

By doing so, Mr. Collins said, the local farmers will begin to develop the confidence needed to produce more for sale.

He said with such strategy and commitment LPMC will help to create employment in the agriculture sector, and thus most of those who left the sector to seek employment in the urban area, will return with their skills to produce and make money.

"Let's thinks about it, LPMC might not make a profit for the first three (3) years, but with the employment of people with the requisite marketing skills needed, LPMC will definitely succeed later and the people of Liberia will benefit immensely. The government will benefit and begin to look very good in the eyes of its people," Mr. Collins added.