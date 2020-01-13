Somalia and the EU Sign a Protocol of the EUCAP Somalia

13 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The government of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the European Union on Sunday signed in Mogadishu an agreement on the status of the European Union Capacity Building Mission in Somalia (EUCAP Somalia).

The agreement was signed between the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, and the Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Nicolás Berlanga Martinez.

The protocol of the agreement stipulates the mechanism and joint work between the European Union and Somalia, in line with the priorities of security and stability plans to develop a self-sustaining capacity to enhance Somali maritime security.

Both the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the EU Ambassador in Mogadishu pointed out the development of distinguished cooperation relations between the two parties and pushing them to better horizons to reach satisfactory results that achieve the desired aspirations.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
External Relations
Sustainable Development
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.