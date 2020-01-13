North Africa: Tunisia Welcomes Ceasefire in Libya

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in Libya, starting from January 12, calling the Libyan sides to give priority to dialogue to reach a final and comprehensive settlement of this conflict.

"This is an important step to stop the bloodshed in Libya and pave the way for the resumption of negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations," the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday in a press release.

In the same vein, Tunisia also called on the Libyan protagonists to respect the ceasefire, reaffirming its opposition to any military solution in this country.

"The military option in Libya is not a solution. The inter-Libyan dialogue is the only way to reach a comprehensive settlement of the crisis," the same source reads.

A ceasefire at the initiative of Ankara and Moscow came into effect Sunday in Libya, a country bloodied by more than nine months of fighting on the outskirts of its capital.

General Khalifa Haftar was the first to announce the ceasefire, after responding favourably on Saturday night shortly before midnight, to the call for a truce launched by Moscow and Ankara.