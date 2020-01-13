South Africa: Two-Vehicle Collision Leaves At Least Five Injured

Secunda — At least five people were left injured this weekend following a collision between two light motor vehicles on the Embalenhle Road, approximately 3km outside of Secunda, Mpumalanga.

ER24 paramedics were arrived on the scene at 01h10 yesterday morning to find the two vehicles on the side of the road.

On closer inspection, medics found that five people from the one vehicle had sustained minor to severe injuries.

The patients were treated for their injuries and the seriously injured provided with pain-relief medication before they were transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

The patients from the second vehicle were treated and transported by another service, prior to the arrival of ER24.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.