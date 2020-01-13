Ghana: GPS Organises Pull-Out for Outgoing Ho Female Prison Boss

Ho — The Ghana Prison Service (GPS) organised a pull-out ceremony for the outgoing officer in charge of the Ho Female Prison, Superintendent Clarissa Catherine Addo Dankwa, at Ho on Friday.

Supt. Dankwa, who joined the GPS in 1980, attended School of Social Work in Accra, between 1985 and 1986, and pursued a diploma course in Prison Administration, at the University of Ghana. Legon.

She was the Best-All-Round Recruit Officer of the 80th Recruit Course, and worked at the Prison Officers' Training School (POTS).

Sup Dankwa also worked at the Ghana Borstal Institution, now the Senior Correctional Centre, as the welfare officer.

She was transferred to the defunct James Fort Female Prison, in 1991, where she combined her role as a welfare officer with duties as the Chief Clerk.

Sup Dankwa worked at Kumasi Female Prison as the welfare officer and social worker.

After she went to Prison Officers' Training School, and was commissioned as an Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, and was posted to Tamale Female Prison.

Supt. Dankwa was transferred back to the Training School, and later served with the United Nation Mission in Liberia, from 2010 to 2011.

As the officer in charge of the Ho Female Prison, she helped refurbished the OIC's bungalow, construction and furnishing of a modern kitchen and restocking the bakery at the Ho Central Prison.

Supt. Dankwa has handed over the baton of leadership of the Ho Female Prison to Superintendent Mandy Mensah.