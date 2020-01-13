Ghana: Menzgold Customers Expected in Court

The more than 90 customers of gold dealership firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited, who were granted bail, for storming the residence of the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM1, last week, in demand of their investments, are expected to appear before court this week.

The police arrested them after besieging the residence of Nana Appiah Mensah, at Trasacco Estate, in Accra, last week, in demand of their monies.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Afia Tenge, Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the prosecution unit of the Regional Police headquarters, Accra, was working on the docket, and early this week all would be set for court.

However, Mr Fred Forson, spokesperson of the Coalition of Aggrieved Menzegold Customers, told the GNA that he, and two other executives, Timothy Binab, Chairperson, and Issac Nyarko, Vice Chairperson, who stood as sureties for their members, reported to the police station in the morning in fulfilment of the bail conditions.

He said the sureties were instructed to report to the station on Tuesday, January 14, together with all the customers on bail.

The police on Wednesday arrested at least 90 customers of Menzgold Ghana Limited, for besieging the residence of Nana Appiah Mensah.

According to DSP Tenge the customers were arrested and had been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and violation of the public order act.

The customers, including those from Kumasi and Takoradi, were initially prevented from entering the premises, but they overwhelmed the security personnel at the entrance of the facility.

According to the agitated customers, who chanted war songs in demand of a meeting with the CEO, doubts surrounding the payment schedule issued by the company influenced their action.

Management of the company announced commencement of payment of arrears from Friday, December 27, 2019, but this has yielded no positive results.

However, lawyers for the company, on December 18, 2019, said they did not have the "capacity" to pay customers' the locked up cash though management had instructed its lawyers to make payments to customers.

Mr Forson has vowed to kick against any payment plan that failed to promise a 100 per cent retrieval of their locked-up investments.