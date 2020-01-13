Ghana: Hearts Celebrate First Win

Accra Hearts of Oak have recorded their first win in the ongoing Ghana Premium League after beating Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 in their Week 3 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

Goals from Joseph Esso and Kofi Kordzi ensured that Hearts fans left the stadium with smiles after dealing with double heartbreaks in their opening games.

Though it ended nervously for the fans after Dwarfs pulled a goal back through Robert Ato Hammond in the 70th minute, the victory would give the team some confidence going into the next games.

The home team started the game on a very bright note and created several opportunities but lacked the needed finishing to take an early lead which put frustrated fans at the edge of their seats.

Their domimance paid off in the 29th minute as Joseph Esso after wasting a couple of opportunities, brilliantly converted a free-kick at edge of Dwarfs penalty box to give Hearts the deserved lead.

Esso, who was the Man of the Match, drove the ball low past the Dwarfs' wall into the right corner, leaving goalkeeper Razak Issah with no chance as the home fans went wild in celebration - having witnessed their first goal of the season.

The former Dwarfs attacker have enjoyed some good moments against his old club as he scored a brace in their 2-1 victory in the NC Special Competition at the same venue last year.

Hearts almost doubled their lead in the 35th minute but Obeng Kojo Jnrs strike hit the post much to the relief of Dwarf defenders.

The visitors, however, ended the first half with some interesting exchanges in the area of Hearts but the home team remained resolute at the backline to keep the game 1-0 at recess.

Just when fans thought they have seen a great freekick from Esso, Kofi Kordzi had a different idea as he came out with a setpiece of a masterpiece in the 56th minute to double the lead for the Phobians.

The Goal-of-the-Season contender gave Hearts a massive confidence into the second half as they enjoyed majority of the possession and had some shots on target in the process.

A little loss in concentration at defence, however, saw Dwarfs pull a goal back in the 70th minute as Robert Addo got a lose ball and kept his composure to find the back of the net.

Hearts woke up from their slumber and went all out in search for another goal but spendid defensive work from Nkrumah Korsah and his charges kept the home side away from causing further damage.

Hearts would be looking forward to building on their victory, but Dwarfs are still in search of their first point in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.