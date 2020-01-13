Ghana: Year of Return Comedy Night Exceeds Expectations

The atmosphere of uncontrollable laughter was created at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on January 1, 2020, as one of Ghana's exports in comedy, Derrick Kobina Bonney (DKB), staged the Year of Return Comedy Night.

The show, which exhibited talents in Ghana comedy, was graced by the likes of KSM, 'Britain Got Talent' superstar, Kojo Anim, and former Deputy Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Dzifa Gomashie among others.

DKB on the night thrilled patrons by making fun of the behaviour of the diaspora returnees vis-a-vis that of Ghanaians in general.

There were awesome performances from Jacinta, Lekzy, OB Amponsah and Khemical, with musical interlude from Ghanaian music duo, Dhopenation and Bisa K'dei.

The flawless display, was a testament to the fact that Ghana Comedy had come of age and ready for global consumption.

The organiser, DKB, who expressed his satisfaction after putting in a lot of efforts to make the event successful, said, "I really want to thank the various diasporan societies in Ghana like Ahasporians, Sfx global Africa, our sponsors MTN, and Dj sparkling champagnes for their contributions."

He further acknowledged the support of the Ghana Tourism Authority and everyone who got involved in diverse ways to aid in the success of the event.