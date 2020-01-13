Ghana: Year of Return Comedy Night Exceeds Expectations

11 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The atmosphere of uncontrollable laughter was created at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on January 1, 2020, as one of Ghana's exports in comedy, Derrick Kobina Bonney (DKB), staged the Year of Return Comedy Night.

The show, which exhibited talents in Ghana comedy, was graced by the likes of KSM, 'Britain Got Talent' superstar, Kojo Anim, and former Deputy Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Dzifa Gomashie among others.

DKB on the night thrilled patrons by making fun of the behaviour of the diaspora returnees vis-a-vis that of Ghanaians in general.

There were awesome performances from Jacinta, Lekzy, OB Amponsah and Khemical, with musical interlude from Ghanaian music duo, Dhopenation and Bisa K'dei.

The flawless display, was a testament to the fact that Ghana Comedy had come of age and ready for global consumption.

The organiser, DKB, who expressed his satisfaction after putting in a lot of efforts to make the event successful, said, "I really want to thank the various diasporan societies in Ghana like Ahasporians, Sfx global Africa, our sponsors MTN, and Dj sparkling champagnes for their contributions."

He further acknowledged the support of the Ghana Tourism Authority and everyone who got involved in diverse ways to aid in the success of the event.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.