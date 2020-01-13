Ghana: MTN FA Cup Launch Tomorrow

13 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The 2019/2020 edition of the MTN FA CUP will be officially launched at the GFA Secretariat tomorrow at 11am.

A draw will be made for the preliminary round of the competition which will feature all 48 Division One League clubs and qualified clubs from the Regional 2nd Division leagues.

This year's competition, which promises to be exciting, is scheduled to kick off the weekend of January 24-27, 2020 at match venues across the country.

The grand launch which will also be used to outdoor some exciting packages for families and friends who will visit the various stadia for MTN FA Cup matches and also outline the innovative ideas the new FA Cup Committee intends to implement for the season.

The last winner of the FA Cup competition is Asante Kotoko who beat their arch rivals Hearts of Oak in the "Unmissable" final match played in Tamale.

