Ghana: GUSA Games Hotten Up as Teams Battle for Glory

The Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA) Games continue today at the University of Ghana (UG),Legon with 11 universities still battling for the bragging rights when the event ends on January 19.

With athletics off the way, the stage in now set for the universities to battle in games including basketball, beach volleyball, football, handball, netball, volleyball and hockey.

The event is gradually hitting climax and the likes of UG, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Cape Coast (UCC) and University of Development Studies (UDS) already making their way to the top.

Meanwhile, on the last day of athletics on Friday,UG's Ebenezer Gyimah was the toast of fans when he set a new high jump record of 2.05m to break the 2017 record of 2.04 set by Frank Annin.

In another remarkable feat, UD's 4×400 relay team shocked fans' favourite - UG, to win the event in a time of 40.279, while the host followed with 40.321 with UCC settling for the third position in a time of 40.635.

In the women's category, UDS maintained their dominance as they won gold in an impressive time of 45.946, while UCC and UG made a time of 46.304 and 48.004 to finish second and third respectively.

In the 10,000m Amponsah William of the UEW won gold in a time of 29:53.078, while Ataylar Awini Samuel of the UCC took silver with a time of 31:35.268. Bronze was taken by UG's Lagbe Komla Raja who finished with a time of 32:12.138.

The 800m women event was won by UCC's Angaamchaab Mercy in a time of 2:17.905, while UDS' Abusuare Alhare and Rafiatu Imoro came second and third with a time of 2:32.181 and 2:25.371 respectively.

In the 800m men's event, Baah Charles of UEW won with a time of 1:51.162, while Aglo Eric Noah from the UCC (1:51.220) and Denyangri Jamal Deen of the UDS(1:51.638) came second and third in that order.

In the men 200m, Gadayi Edwin of UCC made a time of 22.490 to win gold, while Fuseini Ibrahim (UCC) and Wallace Aflamah(UDS) won silver and bronze in a time of 21.498 and 21.518 respectively.

Highly-tipped Benjamin Azamati of the UG came fourth in a time of 21.680.

Meanwhile, KNUST is currently leading the men's football table with 15 points, while UCC and UEW followed with 12 and 11 points respectively. Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and GIMPA are the bottom three teams.

In men's hockey, UG have recorded six points to clinch the top position with KNUST following closely on five points, while UCC are third with just a point.

The battle is still on as 11 universities battle in other disciplines in this year's GUSA Games.