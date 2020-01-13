Burundi: Chinese, Burundian FMs Hold Talks, Vowing to Strengthen Cooperation

Bujumbura — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Burundian Foreign Minister Ezechiel Nibigira here on Saturday.

Wang said Burundi is an "all-weather friend" of China in Africa, stressing that high level of political mutual trust is the salient feature of the bilateral relations which have also been demonstrated by firmly mutual support.

China is willing to continue to strengthen exchanges at all levels with Burundi so as to elevate bilateral relations to a new stage, Wang said.

Wang said China thanks Burundi for its support on issues involving China's core interests and major concerns, and it will support Burundi in defending its sovereignty,independence and legitimate rights.

Wang said the two countries should further dovetail their development ideas and deepen pragmatic cooperation.

He said China is willing to carry out mutually beneficial cooperation with Burundi under the framework of jointly building the Belt and Road and implementing the eight major initiatives proposed at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), with a focus on infrastructure construction and agriculture.

Wang said China encourages and supports qualified and credible Chinese enterprises to invest in Burundi, and will continue to provide help for Burundi's economic and social development within its capacity.

Wang said the two countries share the same stance on major international issues, adding that they should continue to carry out their international coordination and jointly safeguard multilateralism and the legitimate interests of Africa and developing countries.

Wang said China attaches importance to Burundi's concern in the Great Lakes region and is willing to play a constructive role for the region's peace and stability.

Nibigira welcomed Wang to Burundi, which is one of Wang's destinations on his first visit in the new year,saying the move shows that China attaches great importance to Burundi-China relations.

Nibigira said Burundi sincerely thanks China for its selfless help to Burundi and highly appreciates China's important role in international and African affairs.

Nibigira said, no matter how its internal situation may evolve, Burundi is firmly committed to a friendly policy toward China and will continue to give firm support to China on all issues involving China's core interests and major concerns.

Burundi is willing to speed up the joint building of the Belt and Road with China and implement related projects under the framework of the Beijing Summit of the FOCAC, Nibigira said.

Nibigira said Burundi welcomes Chinese enterprises and their investments and is willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China in various sectors.