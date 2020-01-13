Gambia: Chinese-Built Conference Center Inaugurated in the Gambia

13 January 2020
Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)
By Xinhua

Occupying a gross floor area of 14,000 square meters, the conference center has a 1,000-seat major conference hall, four 200-seat themed meeting rooms, one lounge, four pressrooms and news centers, 14 meeting rooms, office sections, Banquet halls and other accessory rooms.

"We strongly believe this project will elevate the already cordial bilateral relations between China and The Gambia to a new height," said Ma Jianchun, Chinese ambassador to The Gambia.

He said The Gambia's need for infrastructural development is in line with the Chinese leader's promise of creating more development projects in Africa.

"It's a new relationship rooted in a mutually beneficial cooperation formula for Africa and China," Gambian President Adama Barrow stated.

Barrow expressed the belief that the center will give The Gambia the opportunity to attract and host meetings, travels, conventions, and exhibition.

"The center will provide an opportunity for employment, open up the tourism industry market, enhance transport services and expose our diversities and cultures to the world," he said.

According to Gambian Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, Bai Lamin Jobe, 20 Gambians were recently trained in China to manage the center named after the first president of The Gambia Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara.

This is the first project China supported in The Gambia following the resumption of bilateral ties in 2016.

Read the original article on Focac.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Focac

Most Popular
Asia, Australia, and Africa
West Africa
Business
External Relations
Construction
Gambia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.