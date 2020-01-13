Kenya: Locusts Spotted in Kirinyaga Village

13 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

Panic gripped residents of Riandira village in Kirinyaga County after desert locusts were spotted on some farms in the area.

The insects had already invaded farms belonging to two farmers by Sunday evening.

The residents are worried that the voracious feeders may spread to other farms in the region and wreak havoc on maize, rice, tea and coffee plantations.

"Locusts are now in my farm. They are feeding on my trees and they are spreading fast," said Isaack Ndung'u, a farmer.

He said they first landed on the fence on Sunday evening and started spreading to the maize farm.

Another farmer, Sospeter Kariuki, narrated how the locusts arrived in swarms causing panic among the residents.

"Everyone is scared and the government should step in to assess the situation before the worst happens," he pleaded.

Kirinyaga County Assembly Majority Leader Kamau Murango called for urgent intervention to eradicate the insects.

"I have also received information that locusts have been seen in some parts of the region. If urgent measures are not taken, then it will be a disaster," he stated.

Mr Murango noted that the locusts had been reported in Isiolo and Marsabit and were now spreading to Kirinyaga.

"As leaders, we are also concerned over the invasion...Residents are dependent on agriculture for survival and if their crops are destroyed they will suffer," said Mr Murango who is also the Kerugoya ward representative.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Agribusiness
Sustainable Development
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.