South Africa: De Lille Eyes Fraud Charges Over R76 Million Price Tag for State Funerals of ANC Veterans - Report

12 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille has instructed her officials to open fraud cases after the funeral and memorial services of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC veterans cost taxpayers a whopping R76m, according to a report on Sunday.

The Sunday Times reported that she believed Crocia Events, owned by Pheladi Mphahlele and her husband, project manager Sammy Mashita, allegedly submitted inflated invoices after securing a two-year tender in 2017 to provide infrastructure for all state funerals.

In 2018 alone, the company provided services at the funerals of Madikizela-Mandela, ANC veteran and former Cabinet minister Zola Skweyiya and former chief of state protocol Billy Modise.

But Mashita told the newspaper that he actually saved the state money because they would have been paid R274m if he hadn't pointed out inefficiencies in the tender.

State funerals should be capped

De Lille has reportedly recommended to Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu that state funerals should be capped.

News24's attempts to reach the department and Crocia Events were not successful at the time of publication.

Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2, 2018, at the age of 81, after a long illness.

The government moved the memorial service from Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto to Orlando Stadium in Soweto after considering the number of people who were expected to attend, News24 reported at the time.

Family members, politicians, foreign dignitaries, celebrities and citizens flocked to the stadium to bid farewell to Madikizela-Mandela.

Skweyiya died at the age of 75 at Kloof Hospital in Pretoria on April 11, 2018.

His funeral was held at the Christian Revival Church and he was laid to rest at Pretoria East Cemetery.

Modise died at the age of 87 on June 20, 2018 after a long illness.

City Press reported that hundreds of mourners, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, gathered at the sports club at Marks Park, Johannesburg, to pay their last respects to him.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.