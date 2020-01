Six people have been killed in an accident on the N1 between Wallmansthal and Petroport south in Pretoria on Sunday.

City of Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said a truck and a light motor vehicle were involved.

Three adults and three children were killed in the crash.

The road has since been closed.

Emergency Services and law enforcement agencies are currently on the scene.

More details to follow .

Source: News24