South Africa: Man Arrested in PE After Woman Killed in Gang Crossfire

12 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

A man has been arrested in Gelvandale, Port Elizabeth, for allegedly firing shots that hit and killed a woman who was walking in the street, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

The Anti-Gang Unit was patrolling the area on Saturday afternoon when they heard shots being fired in Reginald Road, said Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

As they got out their vehicle and approached the gunman, he fired at them. They returned fire, injuring him in his groin.

A firearm with a partial serial number was seized. It would be sent to ballistics for etching and further analysis.

While busy at the scene, the officers were informed that a 50-year-old woman had been killed in a nearby street.

"Sharon Dageford from Libra Street was struck in her cheek. It is unclear at this stage who the suspect was shooting at when he allegedly struck Dageford who was walking in the street," said Naidu.

The 23-year-old gang affiliate was charged with murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He is expected to appear in court soon.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

