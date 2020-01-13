Kenya: Former Harambee Stars Coach to Take Over At Bandari

13 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

Bandari Technical Director Twahir Muhiddin will take over as interim head coach after Bernard Mwalala was asked to "step aside" on Sunday.

Mwalala is believed to have lost the dressing room leaving the board of Trustees with no option but to suspend him from daily activities of the club.

Bandari chairman Musa Hassan Musa Monday clarified that Mwalala has not been sacked but had just been asked to leave coaching duties to former Harambee Stars coach Muhiddin.

"We have not sacked Mwalala as reported in a section of the media because he still has a valid contract with us which we must respect. We just feel that the results have not been very good of late and therefore have to look for a quick fix as we plan the way forward," Musa said.

Bandari vice chairman Bernard Osero, who is also head of cooperate affairs at Bandari's sponsor Kenya Ports Authority, promised the board will get to the root cause of the team's slump in performance and give a comprehensive report.

"We all know Mwalala is a very good coach who has performed well in all the teams he has coached. We must therefore know why he has failed in his third season with the club and take appropriate action even if it means more sackings," said Osero.

In a letter dated January 12, Bandari Chief Executive Officer Edward Oduor said the board had decided that Mwalala step aside as head coach of the club until further notice.

"This is to kindly inform you that after thorough consultative meeting held by the Board of Trustees of Bandari Football Club, due to the poor performance of the team, the board has decided that you step aside as head coach of the club," the letter read in part. According to the letter, Mwalala's contract with the club remains valid and he will continue receiving his salary.

Mwalala joined the club mid-2018 from Nzoia Sugar and guided the club back to continental action after winning the domestic cup last season.

Bandari also finished a respectable second in the league behind Gor Mahia for two seasons in a row and had a stellar run in the Caf Confederation Cup bowing out at the play-offs stage after losing to Horoya of Guinea.

The club has however been performing struggling of late and is currently 11th on the log with 18 points from 16 matches.

