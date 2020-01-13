Botswana: Boteti East MP Promises Khwee Residence Equitable Resource

Khwee — Boteti East Member of Parliament, Mr Sethomo Lelatisitswe says government will do its best to address problems affecting Khwee.

When addressing a kgotla meeting in the village recently, Mr Lelatisitswe, who is also the Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness, said the road project that the residents had long longed for was expected to commence soon.

He also indicated that he would ensure that they were given agricultural and residential plots as soon as possible and that he would take all their other concerns to relevant authorities to seek solutions.

The MP pleaded with Khwee residents to always attend kgotla meetings to discuss issues affecting the village.

During comments and questions time some residents complained of delays in land allocation, something they said had resulted in most of them failing to plough during the current ploughing season.

The VDC chairperson, Mr Meshack Tseleng raised issues of lack of transport and electricity in the village and that there was need for security guards at the village kgotla, adding that due to high levels of crime, Khwee needed police officers.

In response, Letlhakane Sub- land Board chairperson, Mr Kelentse Mawaya apologised for delays in land allocation and promised that the problem would be addressed.

He also urged the villagers to cooperate with the land board and also inform themselves of land allocation procedures.

Source : BOPA