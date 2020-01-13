South Africa: Suspect Arrested in Tourist Robbery

13 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A 26-year-old suspect will this morning appear before a Cape Town magistrate court for a recent robbery on 11 tourists.

In a statement, Western Cape police said the arrest came as a result of an investigation into the robbery.

Provincial spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said detectives are also questioning two other suspects aged 20 and 24.

"Since the incident occurred at a school in Site C, Khayelitsha detectives have been following specific leads in an effort to apprehend the perpetrators of the robbery," she said.

The incident happened on Friday when the group had been visiting a gardening project located at a school in Site C.

Potelwa said it is alleged that five armed men made their way into the school premises and ordered the victims into a vehicle and robbed them.

The arrested suspect is expected in court on Monday, 13 January on a robbery charge.

As the investigation unfolds, it is expected that more arrests will be effected soon.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

