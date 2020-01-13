Tunisia: Two Died As Car Falls Into Sea in Djerba [upd 1]

Tunis/Tunisia — Two people died Monday morning in Ajim Djerba when their car fell into the sea while they were trying to board the ferry, that had moved 100 metres away from the quay, TAP correspondent in Medenine reported.

A third person, who was in the car, managed to get out before the vehicle slid into the water, as the vision was reduced and the car's windows were closed due to heavy rain.

The bodies of the victims (brother and sister) and the car were recovered by the Civil Protection and the ferry services of Djerba.

Passengers from Djerba are expected to reach Tunis on board the ferry that left without stopping and realising the tragedy.