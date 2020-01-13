Ghana, Turkey Sign MOU to Enhance Cooperation

Ghana and Turkey have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the fields of information technologies and diplomatic archives.

The two countries would exchange information on achievements, best practices and experiences in the two fields, provide technical support and cooperate in other relevant areas for their mutual benefit.

A statement issued by the ministry yesterday said the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and her Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, signed the pact on behalf of their respective countries.

It said the signing ceremony took place on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Istanbul, Turkey, where Ms Botchwey is leading a Ghanaian delegation for a two-day official visit on the invitation of the Turkish Foreign minister.

It said the visit, which is in line with bilateral consultations between the two ministries, would enable the ministers discuss ways to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

According to the statement, under the conditions of research needs and with a view to enriching their archives, Ghana and Turkey agreed to exchange reproduced copies of diplomatic archival documents based on the relevant national legislation.

It said the countries would develop concrete proposals on joint publications and archival exhibitions and other activities set to be held.

It said any information (document, software and data) and hardware obtained in the context of the joint activities to be carried out under the MoU shall not be shared with third parties without the written consent of each other.

The MoU, according to the statement, may be amended by mutual consent while any disputes that may arise from interpretation or implementation of the pact would be resolved through negotiations and consultations between the parties.

"The MoU is to enhance and strengthen the cooperation and will not constitute or be interpreted as an international agreement between the Parties and no provision contained herein shall be interpreted or implemented as creating rights or commitments for the parties hereto", it said.