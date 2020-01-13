Ghana: Let's Not Raise the Political Temperature

13 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Undoubtedly, the smooth transition from military rule and series of unproductive and counter coups, to constitutional government has paid dividend and enriched the country's democracy.

Indeed, Ghana is being described as a beacon of peaceful democratic state in a rather fragile West Africa sub-region which had been plagued by civil strives and now terrorist attacks.

We have had smooth transfer of power from one government to the other, as a result of peaceful elections largely described as free and fair over the years.

We doff our hats off for the Electoral Commission (EC) for conducting successive elections, although the Ghanaian Times admits there is much room for improvement.

In spite of the peace and stability, the democratic journey has also come with challenges, especially during election years.

The political parties use demonstrations, boycotts and filibustering, in the case of Parliamentary proceedings to register their displeasure about certain policies and government businesses.

These are all democratic rights as approved by the constitution to help people who hold variant positions to voice their disagreement and help shape government policies and decision.

These are very useful to our democratic culture, especially when they are manifested in a peacefully manner devoid of intimidation and violence.

No doubt, this year being an election year; our political tolerance and our democratic credential will be put to test again.

Already, some political parties have served notices to employ their legitimate means guaranteed under the 1992 Constitution, to register their displeasure about some governance issues, all to deepen our democratic culture and good governance.

One of such in the year is the demonstration by some political parties over the EC's decision to compile a new register for the general election.

While the EC says it has the right to periodically compile new voters register for the purpose of conducting a free, fair and credible election, others doubt the fairness and the timing of the exercise.

We support the EC to conduct, its work through its Inter Party Advisory Committee which is still very active.

Besides, the EC has established another working mechanism involving highly reputable and respectable personalities in society.

It is our conviction that all these mechanisms would help the EC to conduct very credible and fair elections which final result would reflect the wishes of Ghanaians.

We commend the organisers for the largely peaceful nature of the demonstration. Equally we commend the security services, especially the Ghana Police Service for providing security to ensure the peaceful demonstration and that the demonstrators did not infringe on the rights of other members of the public.

Political violence and intimidation have no place in civilised and democratic governance. Indeed, they do not win elections. It is our fervent hope and prayer that these demonstration would continue in a very peaceful manner devoid of any intimidation and harassment.

It is likely that in election year, trade unions, other aggrieved workers and professionals who are idling at home without jobs, would like to take advantage of the year to press home their grievances through similar actions.

In pursuing these legitimate rights, however, it behooves us not to raise the political temperature to unbearable levels.

Let us put Ghana first; and the national interest is that of peace, security and stability. Generations would not forgive us, if we leave this country worse than we came to meet it.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.