Ghana: Resign Before Engaging in Partisan Politics - Civil Servants Cautioned

Any civil servant interested in going into partisan politics must resign from the Civil Service before perusing such ambition, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Local Service, has cautioned.

He explained that although the 1992 Constitution allowed every Ghanaian to belong to any political grouping, it equally enjoined them to first resign from the Civil Service before doing politics.

Nana Ato Arthur gave the caution when he represented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the thanksgiving service and get-together organised by the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly in Accra last Friday.

The occasion was also used to award hardworking and deserving staff of the assembly who distinguished themselves in their various fields.

He indicated that as professionals who have been recruited to help promote the decentralisation process of the country, it behooved them to remain neutral towards the development of any community they are posted to.

"Professionalism is the key and as professionals you must remain as such because the Service will not condone any act that will drag the name of the Service in the mud," he added.

Nana Arthur urged the staff to avail themselves to the service of the people and not demand money from the public in the discharge of their duties.

Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Alhaji Abubakar Boniface Saddique, charged the staff to put last year's challenges behind them and help the assembly to achieve its desired targets, and also forgive those who might have wronged them.

"We have entered a new year, it behooves everyone to use the birth of Christ and the beginning of a new year to cleanse themselves of past habits towards adopting new lifestyles to sow seeds of love and collaboration in any endeavor they find themselves," he stated.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mrs Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, commended the staff for their support and dedication that has brought the assembly to its current level, and urged them to continue exhibiting professionalism in the discharge of their duties.