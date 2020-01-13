Ghana: Opposition Parties Demonstrate in Tamale Over New Voters' Register

13 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — Thousands of people from all walks of life last Saturday thronged the principal streets of Tamale to demonstrate against the proposed compilation of new voters' register by the Electoral Commission (EC) this year.

The demonstration dubbed, 'Tikusagi' meaning, 'We will not agree', was organised by the Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voter Register. The well-patronised event is the first in a series of demonstrations to be organised throughout the country.

As early as 6am, majority of the demonstrators had gathered at the Jubilee Park waiting patiently for the arrival of the leaders, and by 7:40am, the whole park had turned total red as the demonstrators were all adorned in red attire.

The enthusiastic crowd went gay when the leaders of the group arrived as they shouted 'Tikusagi', 'Tikusagi', 'Tikusagi', and sang and danced to the tune of music provided by the local drumming troupe throughout the five-hour demonstration.

The enthusiastic protesters some of whom were on the back of horses and motorbikes displaced their riding and acrobatic skills, whilst persons living with disability joined the mammoth demonstration.

Speaker after speaker indicated their readiness and willingness to resist any attempt by the EC to compile new voters register this year, saying, "We will use every available legal means to prevent the EC from compiling the new voters' register this year."

Mr Bernard Mornah, National Chairman of the People National Convention (PNC), commended the people of the area for their massive turnout, and pointed out that the unprecedented turnout should send a clear signal to the officials of the EC and the government that, the people were not ready for a new voters' register.

He applauded the security personnel for the professional manner they exhibited during the demonstration.

Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on his part, urged the EC to back down on its intention of creating a new voters' register, suggesting that "the money meant for the new voters' register should rather be used to address developmental challenges confronting the country".

