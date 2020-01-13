Ghana: 'Help Make Free SHS a Success'

13 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, General Overseer of the Power Embassy International, has called on Ghanaians to accept to work together to make the free Senior High School (SHS) policy a success.

He said this was important because of the enormous benefits the country stood to gain through the development of her human capital.

Prophet Osei Kofi was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra on Monday.

He indicated that the implementation of the policy had opened the door of opportunity for many students from poor homes who otherwise could not have received a senior high school education.

The general overseer advised parents to take advantage of the intervention to put all their children in schools.

He said it was by giving their children education that they will be helping to make their lives meaningful.

Prophet Osei Kofi applauded the government for the bold decision taken to make the SHS free.

"The free SHS has taken the burden on religious leaders because now some parents do not come to us for school fees anymore," he added.

Prophet Osei Kofi called on Ghanaians to cultivate the spirit of love, harmonious living, mutual tolerance and sustainable development as 'we enter year 2020'.

He said it was only when Ghanaians longed and desired for peace that they would respect each other's views and work together for the wellbeing of all the citizenry.

The general overseer appealed to Ghanaians to eschew all forms of negative tendencies that may mar the peaceful conduct of the 2020 elections.

He appealed to politicians to desist from politics of insults which he said could result in mayhem.

"Elections are won based on hard work and issue-based campaigns," the general overseer concluded.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.