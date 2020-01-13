Tunisia: Rached Ghannouchi Meets With Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul

Tunis/Tunisia — Leader of the Ennahdha Movement Rached Ghannouchi met on Saturday in Istanbul with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the party's information officer Khalil Baroumi told TAP.

"The president of Ennahdha Rached Ghannouchi (Speaker of the Tunisian Parliament) made the trip to Turkey on a personal basis, on behalf of the party and on the basis of a commitment made at an earlier date," Baroumi said.

He recalled that "the visit of Ghannouchi, who has a special relationship with the Turkish President, comes in his capacity as leader of the Ennahdha party".

Turkish news agency Anadolu reported earlier that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday received Tunisia's parliament speaker, quoting a diplomatic source.

The closed-door meeting between Erdogan and Rached Ghannouchi was held at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, it added.