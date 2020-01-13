Ghana: Credit Unions to Hold Talks On Rebranding

13 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The second edition of the Credit Unions Rebranding Conference is slated for February 25 to 26, 2020 at the Credit Union's Training Centre (Cutrac), at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The initiative by Micro Watch and the Ghana Co-operative Credit Unions Association (CUA) will bring together facilitators and participants from across Africa to deliberate and brainstorm on policies and practices that if implemented, will alter Credit Unions into financial institutions of influence.

The two-day event is targeted at enlightening participants to explore the role of branding in profit maximisation, strengthening Credit Unions to create a solid and sustainable brand, interpretation of innovative branding methods to business owners, improving credit unions brand visibility and establishing a platform for networking and knowledge sharing amongst Credit Unions.

The theme of the two-day conference is "Developing innovative brand for credit unions vis a vis the Ghanaian financial sector challenges."

This summit seeks amongst other things to equip Credit Unions with the necessary proficiency to develop into national financial institutions of influence.

According to a statement issued by the organisers, Dr Samuel Nana Yaw Simpson of the University of Ghana Co-operative Credit Union, would facilitate on the topic Effective Corporate Governance within Credit Unions: The Role of the Manager and Board.

Maame Afua Essel of Vodafone Ghana will speak on Digital Marketing Strategies and Mr Kofi Adimado of Queen of Peace Co-operative Credit Union will handle Effective Risk Management for Development amongst Credit Unions.

A former General Manager of the Ghana Credit Unions Association, Mr Emmanuel Oduro Darko will handle Improving Media Visibility of Credit Unions for Membership Growth.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.