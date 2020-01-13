Ghana: Credit Unions to Hold Talks On Rebranding

The second edition of the Credit Unions Rebranding Conference is slated for February 25 to 26, 2020 at the Credit Union's Training Centre (Cutrac), at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The initiative by Micro Watch and the Ghana Co-operative Credit Unions Association (CUA) will bring together facilitators and participants from across Africa to deliberate and brainstorm on policies and practices that if implemented, will alter Credit Unions into financial institutions of influence.

The two-day event is targeted at enlightening participants to explore the role of branding in profit maximisation, strengthening Credit Unions to create a solid and sustainable brand, interpretation of innovative branding methods to business owners, improving credit unions brand visibility and establishing a platform for networking and knowledge sharing amongst Credit Unions.

The theme of the two-day conference is "Developing innovative brand for credit unions vis a vis the Ghanaian financial sector challenges."

This summit seeks amongst other things to equip Credit Unions with the necessary proficiency to develop into national financial institutions of influence.

According to a statement issued by the organisers, Dr Samuel Nana Yaw Simpson of the University of Ghana Co-operative Credit Union, would facilitate on the topic Effective Corporate Governance within Credit Unions: The Role of the Manager and Board.

Maame Afua Essel of Vodafone Ghana will speak on Digital Marketing Strategies and Mr Kofi Adimado of Queen of Peace Co-operative Credit Union will handle Effective Risk Management for Development amongst Credit Unions.

A former General Manager of the Ghana Credit Unions Association, Mr Emmanuel Oduro Darko will handle Improving Media Visibility of Credit Unions for Membership Growth.