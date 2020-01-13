Ghana: GNFS Holds End-of-Year Get-Together

The Ministry of the Interior will engage the Ministry of Finance on the retention of a portion of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS)'s Internally Generated Fund (IGF).

This, according to the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, would enable the GNFS to embark on more projects.

Mr Dery said this last Friday at the GNFS' end-of-year get-together held at the Service's headquarters in Accra.

The event was aimed at appreciating God for ushering the GNFS into the new year, and also create the opportunity for the fire officers to wine and dine together.

He said the ministry was also working hard to ensure that GNFS regulations were transformed into a Legislative Instrument (LI) by the middle of the year, adding that, "The LI will provide for allowances that will serve as motivation for you to work harder."

Mr Dery said government had resolved to equip the GNFS in a manner that would enable it offer enhanced services to the public and meet world class standards as well.

He said in 2019, the GNFS acquired 11 vehicles, four 34-seater buses, recruited over 2,000 personnel to augment the human resource and also cut sod for the construction of a forensic laboratory.

Mr Dery disclosed that the Service would take delivery of two hydraulic platforms this year and cut sod for the construction of the Fire Service Burns Hospital in Tema.

Hydraulic platform is an equipment that helps fire fighters to access high rise buildings extending beyond 15 floors during fire outbreaks

He commended the GNFS for effectively handling the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) fire outbreak, which saved part of the building and other properties.

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Edwin Ekow Blankson, on his part said, 189 Assistant Divisional Officers (ADOIIs) would soon be promoted to ADOIs while 2,433 junior ranks would be promoted to the next rank, adding that, "Divisional Officer Grade 3 (DOIII) to Assistant Chief Fire Officers (AFCOs) , who have spent three years and above will also be interviewed in due course for promotion to the next higher rank."

He said the GNFS lost 43 personnel in 2019, and urged serving officers to embark on periodic health checks to nip in the bud any potential life threatening disease.