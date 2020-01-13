Libya: France, Egypt Urge Restraint in Libya's Proxy War

31 December 2019
Radio France Internationale
By Christina Okello

France and Egypt have called for the "greatest restraint" from Libyan and international authorities to avoid escalating Libya's five-year conflict after Turkey announced plans to send troops to Tripoli.

The Libya conflict faces a "risk of escalation". That was the conclusion reached by French President Emmanuel Macron and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a phone call on Sunday.

Both leaders on Monday urged Libyan and international authorities to avoid escalating the conflict in the north African country, calling on the warring powers to negotiate a political solution under the auspices of the United Nations.

Paris and Cairo are concerned about reports of a possible military intervention by Turkey in Libya, which could add to an escalating proxy battle among regional powers.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his readiness to seek parliamentary approval to send troops to Libya, at Tripoli's request.

Inflaming tensions

The troops would help defend Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) against General Khalifa Haftar's forces, which obtain military support from Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Critics say the Turkish intervention would inflame tribal tensions and reify fracture lines.

The country's civil war that has raged since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, has fractured Libya into two halves-- the west ruled by Tripoli and the east ruled from Benghazi by insurgents.

Turkey's intervention would be a "sharp escalation in the conflict," UN envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame told Le Monde newspaper, adding that the UN's credibility was on the line with the Libyan conflict.

Parliament vote

World powers are due to converge in Berlin next January for an international peace conference to try and hammer out a diplomatic solution in Libya.

The Elysée said Monday that Macron and Sisi had "agreed to work closely to prepare the Berlin conference and to revive inter-Libyan talks."

The two leaders also criticised a recent deal between Turkey and Libya over maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean, calling it "against the rules of maritime law."

Critics say the deal, part of a security and military cooperation accord with the GNA of prime minister Fayez al-Sarraj, would greatly extend Ankara's territorial claims.

Turkish lawmakers are due to vote on Thursday on whether to give the green light for the deployment of Turkish troops to Libya, despite the growing calls for restraint.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Libya
Conflict
External Relations
Europe and Africa
North Africa
Egypt
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.