Africa: Sudan Success Tops Africa Headlines for 2019

25 December 2019
Radio France Internationale

It was an extremely eventful year for the African continent in 2019, with major victories for those fighting against autocratic rule in both Sudan and Algeria, while Tunisia marked two major deaths of leaders and its first election since the revolution. RFI takes a look back at these stories and the highlights of 2019.

Africa

Sudan

Algeria

Tunisia

Robert Mugabe

Gambia

Burkina Faso

DRC

Cameroon

Related contents

Sudan

Hopes for civilian rule in Sudan after compromise deal

Tunisia - election

Optimism for Tunisia's young democracy despite low voter turnout

Zimbabwe - Robert Mugabe

Robert Mugabe: Father of a nation, leader, tyrant

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Africa
Governance
East Africa
Media
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.