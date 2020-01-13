Somalia: Dozens Killed in Mogadishu Car Bomb Attack

28 December 2019
Radio France Internationale

At least 76 people have been killed after a massive car bomb exploded at a security checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Scores of others, including children, were wounded in the attack, which came during rush hour.

Mogadishu is regularly hit by car bombings carried out by al-Shabaab Islamist militants, but Saturday's attack was one of the deadliest in recent memory.

Mogadishu mayor Omar Mohamud Mohamed said the exact death toll was not yet known.

"We will confirm the exact number of the number of the dead later but it is not going to be small, most of the dead were innocent university students and other civilians," he told journalists.

Death toll mounts to 80 people including almost 20 university students in #Mogadishu suicide bombing at KM 7 or Ex Koontrool Afgooye .There have been numerous casualties at various hospitals, and efforts are under way to identify the dead bodies lined up in open space.#Somalia pic.twitter.com/W2I8dmlFND

Mohamed Moalimuu (@MOALIMUU) December 28, 2019

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. Al-Shabaab was pushed out of Mogadishu in 2011, but continues to target high-profile areas of the city.

Five people were killed two weeks ago when al-Shabaab militants, a group linked to al-Qaeda, attacked a Mogadishu hotel popular with foreigners.

The deadliest attack in Somalia's history was in October 2017, when 512 people were killed in a truck bombing that was blamed on al-Shabaab but never claimed.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.