Seychelles' President to Participate in World Future Energy Summit This Week

The President of Seychelles, Danny Faure, will be attending the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi, State House said on Saturday.

Faure leaves the country on Sunday to attend the summit taking place from January 13-16 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The annual World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi is the leading global industry event and exhibition for future energy and sustainability. The summit which brings together government and business leaders, specialist exhibitors and around 33,500 visitors from 170 countries, showcases pioneering technologies and ground-breaking thinking in energy, energy efficiency, water, solar, waste and smart cities.

Following his participation at the World Future Energy summit, Faure will proceed on a two-day state visit at the invitation of the King of Bahrain, Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, as part of efforts to further strengthen the long-standing excellent bilateral ties between the two island nations.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, and Bahrain established diplomatic relations in May 1984.

Faure will be back in office on 17 January.