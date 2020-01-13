Namibia: News of Burna Boy Performance in Windhoek Excites

Will he or won't he show up? This is the question on the minds of music fans following the announcement that Nigerian superstar Burna Boy is scheduled to perform in Windhoek on 4 April.

Social media has been abuzz with speculation ever since Mindscape Events announced The African Giants Tour.

While some fans are eager to see Burna Boy perform live in Namibia, others are sceptical that the concert will even take place, especially in the absence of confirmation from the artist's management team.

"We had many events such as the R Kelly concert and the Kora Awards that never happened while South African actress and television personality, Boity Thulo, who was to headline the V-Lifestyle Mansion Party also did not show up. We are tired of event organisers lying to us," said concerned member of public, Melodine Wemmert.

However, events director at Mindscape Events, Gordon Jay, said yesterday that the gig will indeed take place and that the Nigerian singer and songwriter will make an official announcement by Wednesday, once the venue has been confirmed and tickets are available.

"These things are important. People will want to buy tickets and know where the event is taking place. For now, we are having challenges with these arrangements because people are still on leave," he said.

"How can we use someone's name if it's not true? It is only human nature for people to doubt. Even if Burna Boy makes an official announcement on social media, many people will still not believe it. They will only believe it when he is here, but I can assure you that he will perform in Namibia. We have already paid Burna Boy, so there will be no problem. As from next week we will visit different media houses with proof in the form of the performance contract," Jay said.

Mindscape Events previously organised the African Music and Arts Festival, held at Zoo Park in Windhoek in 2017 which was headlined by Zimbabwean hitmaker Winky D.

Burna Boy rose to prominence in 2012 after releasing 'Like to Party', the lead single from his debut studio album 'L.I.F.E'. In 2017, Burna Boy signed with Bad Habit/Atlantic Records in the United States and Warner Music Group internationally. In 2019, he won the best international act award at the 2019 BET Awards and his fourth studio album 'African Giant' was released in July 2019.

The star endeared himself to Namibian fans late last year, when he traded his Nigerian flag for a Namibian one after spotting it in the crowd during a performance in Zurich, Switzerland.

At the time of going to print, correspondence to Burna Boy's management team went unanswered.