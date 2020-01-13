Western Sahara: President of Republic Receives Congratulatory Message From Algerian President

Bir Lahlou (Liberated Territories) — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Frente POLISARIO, Mr. Brahim Ghali, received a letter from Algerian President, Mr. Abdelmajid Tebboune, in which he congratulated him on his re-election as Secretary-General of the Frente POLISARIO and President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic at the 15th Congress of the Frente POLISARIO.

"The Sahrawi people, through the activities of the 15 th Congress of the Frente POLISARIO, demonstrated their deep awareness, high sense and heroic determination in order to overcome difficulties, achieve legitimate demands for self-determination and build a new future in freedom, security and stability," said President Tebboune.

The Algerian President assured the President of the Republic of Algeria's firm determination to continue support for the inalienable right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination, to achieve the decolonization of the African continent.