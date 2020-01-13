Mozambique: Power Cut Off to Five Cabo Delgado Districts

Maputo — Five districts in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado are without electricity, following the collapse on Sunday of a pylon on the banks of the Messalo river.

The pylon was swept away by the river as it burst its banks, after over a fortnight of torrential rain in Cabo Delgado.

All five northern districts of the province - Muidumbe, Mueda, Nangade, Mocímboa da Praia and Palma receive their power from the transmission line from the Awasse sub-station.

The publicly owned electricity company, EDM, issued a statement on Sunday saying that it has teams on the ground monitoring the situation, and working to avoid any further damage. But EDM warms that the affected districts will be without power for several more days, while work is done to restore the pylon and the damage to the line.

The Messalo reached flood alert level about two weeks ago, and was expected to burst its banks.

Milange district, in the central province of Zambezia, was also deprived of power when heavy rains brought down ten pylons on the medium voltage transmission line, and damaged a further 20 last week.

EDM hoped to restore power to Milange this weekend.