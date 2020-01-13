Mozambique: Power Cut Off to Five Cabo Delgado Districts

12 January 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Five districts in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado are without electricity, following the collapse on Sunday of a pylon on the banks of the Messalo river.

The pylon was swept away by the river as it burst its banks, after over a fortnight of torrential rain in Cabo Delgado.

All five northern districts of the province - Muidumbe, Mueda, Nangade, Mocímboa da Praia and Palma receive their power from the transmission line from the Awasse sub-station.

The publicly owned electricity company, EDM, issued a statement on Sunday saying that it has teams on the ground monitoring the situation, and working to avoid any further damage. But EDM warms that the affected districts will be without power for several more days, while work is done to restore the pylon and the damage to the line.

The Messalo reached flood alert level about two weeks ago, and was expected to burst its banks.

Milange district, in the central province of Zambezia, was also deprived of power when heavy rains brought down ten pylons on the medium voltage transmission line, and damaged a further 20 last week.

EDM hoped to restore power to Milange this weekend.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Business
Southern Africa
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.