Botswana: BTA Hopeful of Success in Windhoek Tourney

Gaborone — Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) is optimistic that players would do well at the ongoing Southern African Junior individual competition to qualify for Africa Junior championship.

The ongoing tournament in Namibia would end on January 19.

BTA sent 12 players to the competition and they would use the competition as a yardstick to qualify for the continental tennis spectacle.

In an interview, the team's spokesperson, Katlego Keaboletse, pointed out that the Windhoek meet was key to the envisaged African champs.

Keaboletse pointed out that the team was made of junior players under BTA development structures and part of the initiative to grow them in the game by giving them game time and more exposure to competitive tournaments.

The team comprises of six boys and 6 girls for the under 14 and 16 category.

The boys team entailed Sibusiso Qame, Oabona Koobatlile, Jonathan Gaetsaloe, the ever hard working and illustrious Mark Nawa, Esi Molefe and Leagile Tommy while the girl's team is made up of Cheludo Monnayoo, Neo German, Leungo Gaobotse, Lily Poelly, Atlang Chongwe and Mbali Qame.

The number two seed in Africa Juniors, Denzel Seetso missed the Windhoek meet due to an arm injury sustained in Florida during the Orange Bowl championship.

London-based Ekua e Youri has won the under 18 tournament in the United Kingdom.

She won the final by beating Ruby Hart 7-6(8-6) 7-5.

Youri who lives in London would be expected home in April to play two international tournaments the Euphemia ITF under 18 grade 4 followed by the Botswana ITF grade four billed for Gaborone.

Best players across the world would participate in the meets to help improve their rankings and points.

Source : BOPA