Tunisia: Al Mostakbil Parliamentary Bloc Conducts Talks On Government Formation

Tunis/Tunisia — The Al Mostakbal parliamentary bloc is currently conducting consulations with Qalb Tounes, Tahya Tounes and the National Reform parliamentary blocs to unify positions ahead of consultations on the government formation, due to be held with the Head of the State.

These consultations could be extended to involve the remaining parliamentary blocs, Al Mostakbil Spokesperson Issam Bargaoui told TAP by phone.

Al Mostakbil group is a nine-member parliamentary bloc led by Adnene Ben Brahim, MP of the Republican People's Union (UPR).