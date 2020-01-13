Tunisia: Al Mostakbil Parliamentary Bloc Conducts Talks On Government Formation

13 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Al Mostakbal parliamentary bloc is currently conducting consulations with Qalb Tounes, Tahya Tounes and the National Reform parliamentary blocs to unify positions ahead of consultations on the government formation, due to be held with the Head of the State.

These consultations could be extended to involve the remaining parliamentary blocs, Al Mostakbil Spokesperson Issam Bargaoui told TAP by phone.

Al Mostakbil group is a nine-member parliamentary bloc led by Adnene Ben Brahim, MP of the Republican People's Union (UPR).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.