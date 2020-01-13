Somalia: Galmudug Choses First Digil Mirifle MP to Mend Fences With Clan

13 January 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Galmudug state Parliament will for the first time have a lawmaker from the Digil Mirifle clan in what analysts say is a move to mend fences with the clan who last year were a target of killings by majority clans in the region.

Ismail Mukhtar Nunow's appointment came after an intervention by Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Khaire.

The Digil Mirifle originally from the neighbouring South West State have had a presence in Galmudug involved mainly in trade.

In 2019 however the clan became a target of xenophobic attacks by the indigenous of Galmudug with allegations linking them to rising Alshabaab attacks.

At least 10 Digil Mirifle small time traders were killed in Galkaayo in 2019 raising clan tensions in the regional state. The killing was met by nationwide condemnation.

Radio Dalsan has learnt that the move to include Ismail Mukhtar Nunow was to mend fences with the minority Digil Mirifle residing in the region.

Amisom and US Africa Command warn that Al-shabab have the weaponry to launch deadly attack in Somalia

FESOJ Denounces One-Year Jail Sentence of an Independent Journalist in Somaliland

Analysis: The good and the bad of the new petroleum law

Nunow is also expected to represent the grievances of the trading Digil Mirifle clansmen in Galmudug in Parliament.

Radio Dalsan has also learnt that Abdiaziz Hassan Laftagareen the South West State regional leader was consulted on the appointment of Nunow.

On Friday the technical committee for the formation of a unified Galmudug state has today announced the long-awaited list of the second Galmudug parliament.

The list is comprised of 83 members of new parliament , 20 MPs of Sufi Ahlu Sunna Wa Jamaa and 63 new MPs nominated by traditional elders.

The Mps are expected to vote for the new Galmudug regional President later in January

