Somalia: UK Issues Travel Advisory Following Recent Al-Shabaab Attacks On Kenyan Soil

The United Kingdom (UK) has issued a travel advisory to its citizens visiting Kenya following a rise in the Al-Shabaab terror attack in the Country.

The British government has warned its citizens who plan or are in the process of visiting Kenya that al-Shabaab terrorists might try to carry out attacks.

The UK has advised its citizens to be extra vigilant when visiting areas frequented by foreigners in Kenya which includes malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, sports bars and nightclubs, sporting events, supermarkets, shopping centers, and all commercial buildings.

The British government has also warned its citizens to be careful when visiting Kenya's coastal region in places such as the beaches, airports, government buildings, buses, the Standard Gauge Railway all other transport stations.