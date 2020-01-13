Tunisia: Jemli Says Get MPs to Face Up to Their Historic Responsibility to Back or Reject Government of Technocrats

12 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Former Prime-Minister designate Habib Jemli whose proposed cabinet was rejected by the parliament last Friday, said he was anxious to see the process of government formation completed, despite the difficulties and pressure.

In a statement on social media Sunday, Jemli noted that his concern was to see the democratic exercise upheld, regardless of the outcome.

It was question of "getting the different parties represented in parliament to face up to their historic responsibility by choosing to back or reject a government of technocrats that is committed to serving the country in a difficult context without political considerations."

Habib Jemli said he ended this experience with pride and a clear conscience, wishing a better future for Tunisia and its people.

He extended thanks to the political parties, organisations and national personalities as well as all those who believed in the rightness of his choices.

In his statement, Habib Jemli also welcomed the proposed team who did not hesitate to assume responsibility at this decisive period in the country's history.

The House of People's Representatives (HPR) on January 10 rejected Habib Jemli's government with 134 deputies voting against, 72 deputies in favour and 3 abstaining.

