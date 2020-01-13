South Africa: Driver Killed, Woman Flung Down Embankment in Durban Motorbike Crash

12 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

A man and woman have died after the motorbike they were travelling on apparently collided with a bridge on the N3 in Paradise Valley, west of Durban, on Sunday, Kwazulu-Natal paramedics said.

The driver, a man in his fifties, was found to be in cardiac arrest and died after attempts to resuscitate him failed, said Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

The female passenger was ejected from the bike over a bridge and landed in a ravine about 20 to 30 metres below.

Jamieson said police search and rescue teams recovered her body and were investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved.

