Sudan Govt to Seize Koran Institute Gold Mine

Khartoum — Investigations into organisations and institutions set up by the defunct regime of ousted President Omar Al Bashir showed that the recently dissolved Holy Koran Institute owns a gold mine in River Nile state.

Wajdi Saleh, member of the Anti-Corruption Committee, reported on Sunday that the committee is investigating criminal reports related to "a breach of trust".

"The Holy Koran Institute has been active in gold prospecting for quite some time now", he said. He added that the Holy Koran Association also owns a multi-storey building and two hotels in Khartoum, and nearly 100 vehicles.

Funds

Saleh explained that the Holy Koran Institute received funds from the state since its foundation, in particular from the Zakat (Muslim alms) Chamber. This funding included machinery used to prospect gold. The funding ended when the Al Bashir regime was ousted in April last year.

According to Saleh, the Institute is supposed to deal with Islam advocacy activities, like teaching and memorising the Koran, "without engaging in commercial activities or any activity that goes beyond the goal for which it was established".

