Sudan Govt to Seize Koran Institute Gold Mine

13 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Investigations into organisations and institutions set up by the defunct regime of ousted President Omar Al Bashir showed that the recently dissolved Holy Koran Institute owns a gold mine in River Nile state.

Wajdi Saleh, member of the Anti-Corruption Committee, reported on Sunday that the committee is investigating criminal reports related to "a breach of trust".

"The Holy Koran Institute has been active in gold prospecting for quite some time now", he said. He added that the Holy Koran Association also owns a multi-storey building and two hotels in Khartoum, and nearly 100 vehicles.

Funds

Saleh explained that the Holy Koran Institute received funds from the state since its foundation, in particular from the Zakat (Muslim alms) Chamber. This funding included machinery used to prospect gold. The funding ended when the Al Bashir regime was ousted in April last year.

According to Saleh, the Institute is supposed to deal with Islam advocacy activities, like teaching and memorising the Koran, "without engaging in commercial activities or any activity that goes beyond the goal for which it was established".

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Religion
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.