Sudan: Two Protestors Shot in Sudan's El Gezira

Wad Madani — The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) in El Gezira hold the police responsible for the shooting of two demonstrators who protested against a march of Islamists in the state capital Wad Madani on Saturday. The Islamists protested against the dismantling of the National Congress Party (NCP) and were protected by the police.

Members of the district resistance committees in Wad Madani carried out a counter rally. Two of these protestors were shot by the police, according to eyewitnesses.

The pro-NCP demonstrators were mobilised from various Koran schools in El Gezira, the Wad Madani resistance committees said in a statement on Sunday.

Alaeldin Salah, leading member of the FFC in El Gezira, reported in a press conference on Saturday evening that "two revolutionaries were shot". He said that one of them, Mahir Mohamed, was transferred to Royal Care Hospital in Khartoum in critical condition. Nine others were wounded.

Complaints

Salah said at a press conference that three complaints have been filed against supporters of the ousted president Al Bashir who were involved in the events.

He emphasised that the police of Wad Madani is responsibe for the violence.

